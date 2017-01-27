Kettle kids in charity climb for hospital

Two pupils from Kingskettle Primary took part in a sponsored climb up Falkland Hill in support of their seriously ill friend.

Scott Henderson (11) and Ruari Barr (10) decided to take part in the challenge to raise money for the Sick Kids hospital in Edinburgh, where their fellow pupil, eight-year-old Leighton Morrison, is undergoing treatment for lymphoblastic leukaemia.

Leighton, from Kettlebridge, received his diagnosis shortly before Christmas and his treatment is expected to last three-and-a-half years.

The pair had initially hoped to raise £600 but via their JustGiving page and sponsor sheets they doubled that amount and have received just over £1300.

They were joined on the climb by Bruce Russell, who took pictures with his drone.

You can still make a donation by visiting JustGiving and search for ‘Walk Falkland Hill’ or to make a donation to Leighton’s family to help with their travel costs, search for ‘Lesley A M Morrison’.