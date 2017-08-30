Kezia Dugdale visits CHAS

MSP Kezia Dugdale, who today announced she would stepping down as Scottish Labour leader, visited Rachel House Children’s Hospice in Kinross yesterday.

She used the visit at Rachel House to meet staff, volunteers and families, and learn more about how the charity plans to reach every family in Scotland that needs them.

Maria McGill, Chief Executive, CHAS, said: “We were delighted to welcome Kezia to Rachel House so she could meet some of our wonderful families and the dedicated and passionate staff and volunteers who support and care for them.

“At CHAS, we currently help over 400 families across Scotland facing the reality that their child’s life will be short.

“We make sure that no matter how short a family’s time together may be, it is filled with happiness and fun. We keep the joy alive by helping families to celebrate the lives of their children while they are together, and to honour their memory when they are gone.

She added: “Three children die of a life-shortening condition every week in Scotland, and at present, we’re only reaching one of those families. Our ambition is to reach every single one and offer our services. Visits like this are so important in helping us raise awareness of our work.”

Kezia Dugdale, Scottish Labour leader and MSP, said: “Meeting families being cared for and supported by Rachel House was a humbling experience. I’m very grateful to Chief Executive Maria McGill for showing me around and letting me see first-hand the vital services that the national children’s hospice service offers.

“CHAS provides a very important service caring for babies, children and young people with life-shortening conditions, and in doing so, is making an important contribution to the development of excellence in children’s palliative care in Scotland.”

CHAS is the only charity in Scotland that provides hospice services for babies, children and young people with life-shortening conditions.

The national charity offers palliative care and respite for the whole family via its two hospices, Rachel House in Kinross and Robin House in Balloch, and its CHAS at Home service, which supports families in their own homes across the whole of Scotland.