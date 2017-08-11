KGASS get hooked on Pirates!

Have your say

Kirkcaldy Gilbert & Sullivan Society (KGASS) have announced that their 2018 show will be the Pirates of Penzance, set to be performed in March.

The production was the fifth collaboration between the legendary Gilbert and Sullivan, coming after Thespis, Trial by Jury, The Sorcerer, and HMS Pinafore.

The play, which follows KGASS’s successful adaptation of ‘Pink Champagne’ earlier this year, features the ‘Major-General’s Song’ – one of the most familiar G&S songs, which begins “I Am the Very Model of a Modern Major-General...”.

The comic opera first opened in New York City on December 31, 1879, where it ran for a three-month stint, a departure from previous London premieres.

Now KGASS are calling on anyone who has ever fancied treading the boards to join up!

Rehearsals will begin on Tuesday, August 22 at 7.15pm for 7.30pm in the Hunter Hall, Kirk Wynd, Kirkcaldy.

Registration will begin from 7pm and participants must be age 16 and above by March 2018.

The Pirates of Penzance will be run in the Adam Smith Theatre from 7-10 March next year.

Further details can be obtained by calling 01592–202286 or 07766864293.