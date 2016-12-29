Kirkcaldy biker thanks good Samaritans who came to his aid

A grateful Kirkcaldy teenager has said a huge thank you to the ‘good Samaritans’ who came to his aid after he fell off his motorbike last week.

And Jamie Riley, who escaped with just cuts and bruises, is keen to find out who they are so he can thank them himself.

Jamie (17), of the town’s Morven Grove, was driving his 50cc Spider bike up to the Fife Retail Park for some last minute bits and pieces for a party with friends when he drove over a drain cover at the B&Q roundabout at the top of Fair Isle Road.

His back tyre skidded on the wet surface and he ended up lying dazed on the road.

While many vehicles just drove on past him, two cars stopped to check he was okay. One couple in particular came to his aid, the man driving his bike and parking it in a nearby car park before they both drove him to Victoria Hospital to check he had not broken any bones.

Jamie, who is an apprentice bricklayer, explained: “It all happened in a split second and the first thing I knew I was lying on the road in the rain and couldn’t feel one of my legs.

“This man and woman came over to me and asked if I was okay. When I couldn’t put any weight on my leg they said I would be best to go and get checked over at the hospital.

“They were great and the man moved my bike out of the way and they drove me along to the A&E department at the hospital.

“The man waited with me while I was checked in and I can’t thank them enough for what they did.

“They did introduce themselves to me, but I was so shocked and shaken up that I have forgotten their names.”

Jamie, a former pupil at St Andrew’s High School in Kirkcaldy, was sent for x-rays but luckily did not suffer any serious injuries.

“I was a bit bashed up down my left hand side and I’ve got a swollen left knee, but I was very lucky that it wasn’t a lot worse,” he said.

“I would love to find out the names of the couple who came to help me. It really showed me there are some decent people still around because lots of other people just drove on past.

“They really looked after me and the bike and made sure I was fine and that my sister was on her way before they left the hospital. I really can’t thank them enough.

“I gave my sister and some other people a fright, but I was very lucky.

“My sister put something up on Facebook to see if anyone knew who the couple are, but we haven’t managed to find them yet, although I’ve had lots of messages from people.

“If the couple who stopped read this I would just really like to say a huge thank you to them and to wish them a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year.”