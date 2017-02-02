Kirkcaldy businessman’s quirky response to unpaid bill

A Kirkcaldy businessman has taken a local hotel to task in his shop window over claims of a partly unpaid bill.

Sandy’s Signs produced a specially made sign for The Raven Hotel asking customers when they think the shop would be paid for the work they have done on the hostelry’s signs.

And after urging people to share it on social media, it has been shared over 200 times.

The long-established and well-known sign-writing company, run by Sandy McLure in the town for the last 30 years, made the sign in the form of a quiz, asking people when they thought it would get paid.

And it is offering three suggestions – two of them tongue in cheek:

a) when Raith Rovers win the Champions League b) when Donald Trump marries Hilary Clinton or c) when we go to court?

Mr McLure (66), has run his successful business in Links Street for many years, with just a short spell on the town’s Esplanade.

He told the Press: “I did this from frustration after waiting more than three months to be paid for the work I have done.

“I have been in business for 30 years and this is the longest I’ve had to wait.

“We did get about half of the money many months ago, but nothing since and we have been going back and forth since then, but with no success.

“They ignore my emails and letters and I even hand delivered a letter saying I would take them to court if I didn’t get the money that’s outstanding, which is just over £750.

“The hotel is only 50 yards from my front door but they are ignoring me.”

Sandy’s Sign Shop, which employs three full time and one part-time staff, was awarded Investor In People status in 2003 in recognition of its high standard of training and excellence.

Mr McLure added: “Since I put the sign in the window and up on social media it has had a great response and has even brought me in more business, and I’ve certainly made a lot of friends on Facebook!

“I will keep it up for as long as it is getting a response.”

Despite repeated attempts to contact the hotel nobody was available for comment.