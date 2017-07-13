Kirkcaldy death: Man charged with assault

A man has been charged with an assault on a man who was later found dead in a Kirkcaldy flat.

The body was discovered in Greenloanings on Tuesday, and police say the death of the 35-year-old man is being treated as unexplained.

Inquiries are ongoing, and forensics officers have been spotted at the scene.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “Police in Fife have arrested and charged a 31-year-old male with an assault on a 35-year-old man who was subsequently found dead within an address in Greenloanings, Kirkcaldy on Tuesday, July 11.

“This death remains unexplained at this time and inquiries are continuing.”