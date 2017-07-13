Kirkcaldy group at Ingolstadt twin town event

A delegation from Fife has been helping to celebrate Kirkcaldy’s links with its Bavarian twin town Ingolstadt, as the Langtoun gets set to host another party in the Town Square later this year.

Representatives from Kirkcaldy attended the twin town’s Bürgerfest event in Germany at the weekend, which translates as “citizens’ fayre”.

The Provost of Ingolstadt, Dr Christian Losel cutting the first turf at the opening ceremony for the State Garden Show

A number of towns and cities which have been twinned with Ingolstadt attended the event, with stalls, street performers, music and food.

As the Fife delegates represented Scotland, Kirkcaldy has now been invited to plant a garden in a plot of land for when Ingolstadt hosts the State Garden Show in 2020.

Among those from Kirkcaldy were councillor Carol Lindsay, Robert Main, chairman of the Kirkcaldy Ingolstadt Association, and representatives from the Kirkcaldy and District Pipe Band.

Robert said: “The hospitality, as always, was exceptionally generous.

A Bavarian celebration is returning to Kirkcaldy Town Square

“It’s important for everyone to use the opportunity to learn about different ways of life, cultures, and habits.

“It provides significant opportunities in supporting cultural and economic links which we’ve proven successfully through various groups within the town that have established twinning links.

“There’s a great deal of attractiveness for many to come to Scotland, in terms of its landscape and the similarities in character.

“The work of the association will ensure, despite Brexit, that the twinning remains well-established and strengthens into the future, not only through existing links, but by creating new ones.”

Councillor Lindsay, said: “The town was beautiful and the people were lovely, very friendly.

“One of the interesting things that we’re going to work on is the plot of land Kirkcaldy’s been given for the garden show. We’re going to look at how we can develop that, if we can get funding, what groups we can get involved, and how we can design it to reflect Kirkcaldy.

“I think it would be nice to get a lot of people involved in the project.”

Meanwhile, it will soon be Kirkcaldy’s time to have some fun, with a twinning celebration in the Town Square at the start of September.

A marquee will house community events, a Bavarian band, and a local Scottish craft brewer who makes a Bavarian-style pilsner.