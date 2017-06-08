Kirkcaldy interfaith event will condemn acts of terrorism

Two events are to be held in Kirkcaldy by a Muslim group which has condemned the recent spate of terrorist attacks in London and Manchester.

The Ahmadiyya Muslim Community (AMC), which has members living in Kirkcaldy, said it is “deeply saddened and shocked by the brutal and barbaric terrorist attacks in London on Saturday night”, and will be holding an Eid Dinner on July 1, followed by an interfaith dinner on July 8 in the Old Kirk, to show its “support and desire for attaining peace”.

Shoaib Khan, AMC President, said: “The Ahmadiyya Muslim Community unequivocally condemns in the strongest possible terms Saturday’s terrorist attack in London.

“All acts of terrorism and extremism are vile criminal acts that are completely unjustifiable.

“We express our deepest sympathy and condolences to the families of the victims and pray for a full and speedy recovery of those injured. We also commend the excellent work of emergency services, who responded in a matter of minutes. We are proud of them.

“Such acts find no hiding place in Islam, for it rejects extremism and terrorism in any form and for any reason.

“We will continue to stand united against extremism and work with all who seek peace to defeat this ideology of hate.”

He added: “We will be inviting local politicians and religious leaders to come and speak at our event.”

All are welcome to attend the event at the Old Kirk but must register first, by either emailing AMYA.Scotland@khuddam.co.uk or you can call Shoaib Khan on 07729709579.