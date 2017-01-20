Kirkcaldy man says diabetes is no barrier to fitness success

A Kirkcaldy fitness instructor has proven that living with diabetes doesn’t mean you can’t enjoy life.

Steven Leslie was diagnosed with the condition at aged four but hasn’t let it stop him becoming a successful fitness guru and personal trainer.

He said “I was diagnosed with type 1 diabetes and told myself that I would never let it get in the way of things I love to do.”

Steven (24) started S24 FITNESS just 18 months ago but it has proved to be such a success that he has been able to set up his own studio at Michelston Industrial Estate.

It was there that he decided to give something back to the charity that has supported him throughout his life.

“I thought The Great Edinburgh Winter Run on January 7 was a great way to kick off 2017. I got a great response from clients and had over 30 sign up for the event.

“It was all for a bit of fun to start with but then we all decided that as the instructor was living with type 1 that we can try and raise as much money as possible for Diabetes UK.

“We only decided to get the charity side set up five days before Christmas but we managed to set up a JustGiving page that helped us raise over £700.

“The buzz after the race was incredible. I have never felt anything like it.

“People didn’t believe they could do the race and were hesitant to sign up, however after the race everyone came together. The whole group was buzzing and on such a high.

“I am now consistently being asked by the people that weren’t sure of signing up when we are doing it again.

“I encourage everyone to do something this year that they are scared off. I invite every single person out there to join our next event that we are signing up for soon.

“Even if you aren’t part of S24 FITNESS I welcome you to join us for the run.”

Go to s24fitness.com.