Kirkcaldy minister will take happy memories of the town to her new church

The Rev. Rosemary Frew says she will take many happy memories of her time as a church minister in Kirkcaldy with her to her new charge in the Borders town of Melrose.

Rev Frew, or Rosie who she was known as to her congregation, spent 12 years as minister of Abbotshall Parish Church in Kirkcaldy after serving as a locum at Glenrothes St Columba’s before taking on her first charge, Largo and Newburn linked with Largo St David’s, in 1988.

And she said her time at Abbotshall, where she did her first placement as a student with former minister Bryan Tomlinson back in 1984, had been very enjoyable.

The highlights of her time in Kirkcaldy she said included working along with the other town centre churches on events including joint services and study groups and providing pastoral cover for each other, which she said, fostered a lot of friendship and fellowship between the churches.

Rosie worked with the Kirkcaldy Area Reachout Trust, a group supported by the local churches which employs a schools’ worker for the Kirkcaldy secondary schools and feeder primaries.

She also played her part in the school chaplaincies, particularly with Strathallan Primary, which she was involved in from the start of the school.

She was one of six ministers involved in the Balwearie chaplaincy team and had a good working relationship with the rector and pupils in different areas of school life, and was vice convener and then convener of Kirkcaldy Street Pastors in its early days.

In addition she was Presbytery clerk for 10 years which she describes as “both a privilege and a challenge.” “Kirkcaldy was a great place for my family to grow up, with lots of opportunities for the children,” she said.

“It kept Dave, my husband, and I busy and we got to know lots of good friends and take many happy memories of our time in Kirkcaldy to Melrose with us.”

Around 50 of her former congregation and ministers from Kirkcaldy attended her induction at Bowden and Melrose Parish Church recently.