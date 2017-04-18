Kirkcaldy MP - a ‘very different’ General Election lies ahead

Kirkcaldy MP Roger Mullin says he is ready to lead his party’s local campaign following the snap decision to call a General Election.

Theresa May, Prime Minister, announced this morning that the country would go to the polls on June 8.

That put all parties on an instant election footing at a time when they are also focussed on the Scottish local government elections on May 4.

Mr Mullin said: “It’s clear that the Prime Minister thinks it is the time for a General Election.

‘‘It will be a very different election from previous ones. In Scotland it is to be a clear contest between the very different SNP and Tory visions for the future of Scotland.

“I have already indicated that if local party members wish me to be the candidate I am ready to lead our campaign in Kirkcaldy and Cowdenbeath.”

Mr Mullin won the seat in 2015, taking it from Labour after Gordon Brown stood down.

He took 52 per cent of the vote as the SNP won what had been regarded as one of Labour’s safest seats.

Speaking outside Number 10, the Prime Minister said the Cabinet had agreed to call an early election. The move takes place against the backdrop of the country’s decision to leave the European Union in last year’s referendum.

Mrs May said: “The country is coming together but Westminster is not.”

She added: “We need a general election and we need one now, because we have at this moment a one-off chance to get this done, while the European Union agrees its negotiating position and before the detailed talks begin.”