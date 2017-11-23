Kirkcaldy raises over £14,000 for Poppyscotland

The generosity of shoppers and businesses in the Kirkcaldy area has raised an incredible £14,002 for the Scottish Poppy Appeal.

The charity effort for Poppyscotland involved local people, businesses and volunteers donating time, giving generously and getting behind the poppy appeal throughout the Remembrance period.

A huge number of local retailers all made a contribution, without which such an amazing total wouldn’t have been possible.

This is in addition to the volunteers who counted the money and those who distributed boxes of poppies to their own workplace.

All of the money raised goes towards providing vital support to the armed forces community living in Scotland.

Ian Watson, branch director at MKM Kirkcaldy, this year’s Kirkcaldy area organiser, said: “A huge thanks to all involved in raising this fantastic amount for the most worthy of causes – this was only possible thanks to the incredible generosity of the general public and local retailers alike who volunteered and donated.

“Every penny of this money raised will prove crucial.”

Gordon Michie, head of fundraising at Poppyscotland, added: “We want to thank everyone – local people, businesses and schools – for their generosity and time.

“It’s only through the work of our dedicated volunteers like MKM that we are able to run the Scottish Poppy Appeal each year, enabling us to provide life-changing support to those who need us.”