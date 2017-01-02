Search

Kirkcaldy road closed due to incident

The road is closed from Victoria Gardens to the Bennochy railway bridge

The road is closed from Victoria Gardens to the Bennochy railway bridge

0
Have your say

A usually busy section of road in Kirkcaldy has been closed by police this morning (Monday) following what police described as an “incident.”

A section of road between the Bennochy bridge over the railway at its junction with Victoria Road and Victoria Gardens has been closed for several hours.

A statement is being awaited from Police Scotland who were in attendance re-directing traffic from the road which was cordonned off.

Stagecoach buses were also being redirected, although traffic was being allowed across the bridge in a single lane.

As roads in the area were virtually deserted the incident was not causing any major disruption.