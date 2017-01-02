Kirkcaldy road closed due to incident

A usually busy section of road in Kirkcaldy has been closed by police this morning (Monday) following what police described as an “incident.”

A section of road between the Bennochy bridge over the railway at its junction with Victoria Road and Victoria Gardens has been closed for several hours.

A statement is being awaited from Police Scotland who were in attendance re-directing traffic from the road which was cordonned off.

Stagecoach buses were also being redirected, although traffic was being allowed across the bridge in a single lane.

As roads in the area were virtually deserted the incident was not causing any major disruption.