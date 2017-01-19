Kirkcaldy rooftop incident has successful outcome

The rooftop incident in Kirkcaldy has been brought to a successful conclusion.

Police officers in Kirkcaldy say that it was brought to a “successful conclusion” around 12.10pm.

Officers have been at the scene of the incident, a block of flats on the town’s Glamis Road, since around 8am this morning when a man was reported on the roof.

A police helicopter was also called on and was seen flying around the Templehall area.

Crowds of onlookers gathered around the block where there was a huge emergency service presence including police, ambulance and the fire service.

The drama was brought to a conclusion after more than four hours of negotiations.

A police statement said: “Police in Fife attended a block of flats in Glamis Road, Kirkcaldy, following a report of a disturbance being received around 7.55am this morning (Wednesday).

“The situation was brought to a safe conclusion around 12.10pm.”