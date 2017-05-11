Kirkcaldy’s Mosque opens doors and celebrates community grant

There have been two reasons for celebration at Kirkcaldy’s Islamic Centre.

The venue at Cumbrae Terrace held its second annual open day on Sunday which was hailed as a success.

Mosque choir ' Dust to Diamonds' - Ustadha Iffet Rafeeq, Imaan Ali, Isha Aslam and Fatima Majid

And the mosque has also been awarded a community grant of £83,000 from the Asian Development Bank’s Climate Change Fund.

Imam Mansoor Mahmood said: “We had probably 60 plus visitors throughout the day . It was a big success – people were very keen to see what was on offer.

“We had an extra touch this year where we introduced people to Ramadan, which comes in three weeks time, and of course we had the food!

“There was a mixture of ages and most probably hadn’t been in a mosque before, but everyone seemed very happy.”

Sandra Chrystal from Glenrothes has her hand henna painted at the Open Day

The Mosque’s community grant has been awarded to educate ethnic minorities in Kirkcaldy about the dangers of climate change, as well as well as some specific activities.

Mansoor said: “We must advise on how to save on energy bills and discuss fuel poverty

“My wife and I are undergoing training to become Energy Advisors. After that, we’re required to visit 120 house in Kirkcaldy over the next year – it’s a lot of work! – and we are also required to hold workshops.”

The Mosque will also create a community garden and the open day saw some members of the community sign up to volunteer.

Imam Mohammed Hammad with Bill Mair, Cllr Judy Hamilton and Lorna Ross

Colin Abdul Malik Orr, Mosque community gardener, said: “We have space allocated behind the new building, and it makes sense to involve as many local people as possible, not least the young people.

“If they get a sense of ownership they’ll be more engaged and protective of it.

“We already have some volunteers but if anyone else wants to sign up that would be great. I’m just completing my national certificate in horticulture at Elmwood College, so it’ll be nice for me to put something back into the community.”

Colin Abdul Malik Orr promoted gardening and allotments benefits at the Open Day