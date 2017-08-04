Kirkcaldy sea death man identified

Have your say

Police in Fife have confirmed that the identity of an elderly man who was found on the shoreline in Kirkcaldy has now been established.

The man’s body was found on the shoreline of the Promenade, opposite the old Kirkcaldy Swimming Pool, at 1.25pm {http://www.fifetoday.co.uk/news/police-appeal-following-kirkcaldy-prom-death-1-4521673 |yesterday|Breaking News}.

He has now been identified as a 91-year-old man from the Fife area and his immediate next of kin has been informed.

Enquiries are currently ongoing, however the circumstances are not believed to be suspicious.

A report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal.

A Police spokesman said: “Officers would like to thank those members of the public and media who supported their appeal for information.

“Our condolences are with the gentleman’s family at this difficult time.”