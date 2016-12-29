Kirkcaldy street opens up to the seafront

Kirkcaldy’s new look Charlotte Street opened up last week, giving drivers direct access from the town centre to the sea front.

The road at the west end of the town centre now runs all the way down to the Esplanade for the first time in around 25 years.

The work was an addition to the town centre regeneration project and was begun as soon as work on the controversial third phase at the west end of Kirkcaldy’s High Street was completed at the beginning of December – almost six months later than was originally planned.

The Charlotte Street work was undertaken by Land Engineering, the same company used for the West End project, with the aim of having it completed by Christmas.

This time, the company delivered.

Neil Crooks, chair of Kirkcaldy Area Committee, said he was pleased to see the work completed on time.

“It was a gamble allowing Land Engineering to take it on after the delay at the west end,” Cllr Crooks admitted, “but I have to give credit to the MD.

“Since he came on board to oversee the project it has been like night and day.

“It’s perhaps been that they’ve worked harder in order to save the company’s reputation after the criticism, but, to be fair, they have delivered and then some.”

Cllr Crooks added that opening up Charlotte Street will make the multi-storey car parks on the Esplanade more accessible and he hoped would lead to greater usage of the new wider parking bays.