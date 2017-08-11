Kirkcaldy Students on celebratory high after exam results

Pupils at Kirkcaldy’s four high schools have been celebrating after their anxious wait for exam results ended on Tuesday.

Indications from across the four schools suggest that most pupils from S4 and S5 will be happy with their Higher and National results.

Pupils at KHS - Mollie Turner, Cameron Bowie, Rebecca Meekison, Kiara Montgomery and Shannon Houston (Fife Photo Agency)

Adrian Watt, Rector at Viewforth High School, congratulated all pupils who took exams and paid tribute to the dedication of the Viewforth teachers.

“I have no doubt that there are many happy homes across Dysart and East Kirkcaldy where success is being celebrated” he said.

“I am delighted to pass on my own congratulations to our pupils and their teachers. Success takes various forms for different individuals and as I looked at the individual results it was obvious that many had surpassed expectations.”

He added: “While I am reluctant to single out individuals, I feel I must mention Sean Murison who got five Advanced Highers, all at grade A.

“In over 30 years as a teacher this is the first occasion that I have come across this. I’m sure that his mum and dad will be as delighted as his teachers are.”

Kirkcaldy High’s rector, Derek Allan, said he was delighted that of the 500+ SQA candidates this year, the vast majority had met or exceeded their targets.

He congratulated them all and thanked the staff, who have been so committed to supporting the school’s young people in so many ways.

The school will be able to report “best ever” results in several of the key indicators at National 5 and Higher level.

Mr Allan said: “Every individual’s best is inevitably different, it’s about striving for improvement all the time.

“I’m reluctant to single out individual students, by we had a group of six young people who could not have achieved any more, scoring straight “A” Grades; Cameron Bowie, Shannon Houston, Rebecca Meekison, Kiara Montgomery, Kitty Pham and Mollie Turner

“Rebecca, who recorded 5 “A” passes at Higher said that although she is still unsure of her path after school at least now her options are now wide open.

“Mollie wants to teach, Cameron has ambitions to join the Royal Navy as an engineer, Kiara wants to be a vet and Shannon hopes to study medicine.

“Kitty plans to apply for a degree in Business later this year.”

Patrick Callaghan, rector at St Andrew’s, said: “although the analysis of the results is still being carried out it is clear that many pupils will be very pleased with their results again this year; either taking them to the college or university places they hoped for or giving them the firm foundation for further study in Fifth and Sixth Year.

“Ten subject areas enjoyed 100 per cent pass rates for their pupils at National 5 level, with over 80 per cent of Fifth Year pupils gaining at least one Higher pass.

“One young lady in sixth year even managed to gain a very impressive four Advanced Highers in one sitting.

“I am pleased that many results reflect the hard work of pupils and teachers alike and I thank families for the support they gave in the run up to - and during the exam period.

“Well done to all concerned.”

Rector Neil McNeil, of Balwearie High added: “There will always be room for improvement and we will strive to achieve the highest of standards moving forward.

“For now, I wish to congratulate our young people for reaping the rewards of their hard work over the last academic year.”

A spokesman for Fife Council congratulated all those who had achieved good results, but said help was at hand for those who had perhaps been left disappointed.

He said: “Don’t despair, there are lots of people ready to help. You can call SQA Learner Enquiries on 0345 279 1000, or the Skills Development Scotland Exam Results Helpline on 0808 100 8000.”

“Post-results information for pupils and parents is also available atmyworldofwork.co.uk.

“There’s also information about Modern Apprenticeships and Foundation Apprenticeships, at apprenticeships.scot.”