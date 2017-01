A couple were treated for smoke inhalation following a fire in Kirkcaldy last night (Wednesday).

Four fire engines rushed to the scene at the town’s Ravenscraig flats at 9.15pm.

It was discovered that there was a small kitchen fire which was quickly extinguished.

A male and a female were treated at the scene by paramedics and were then taken to Kirkcaldy’s Victoria Hospital where they underwent further assessment.