Kitten saved after being found in bin

The Scottish SPCA is appealing for information after a kitten was found inside a bin outside a restaurant in Fife.

The kitten was one of two discovered on North Street in St Andrews on July 12, after a passerby heard them.

The charity was alerted after one kitten was handed into Provost Veterinary Group on Largo Road – the other ran off before it could be taken to safety.

Animal Rescue Officer Susan Witton said: “The wee guy was discovered with another kitten who managed to run off before the member of public was able to catch him.

“He’s been named Rascal by staff at our centre in Lanarkshire where he is being cared for.

“If anyone noticed any suspicious activity or has any information we urge you to get in touch.”

Anyone with information is being urged to contact the Scottish SPCA animal helpline on 03000 999 999.