La Speranza cafe ‘could reopen days after closure’

A cafe which is closing next week could be opened just a few days later, it has been revealed.

The current owners of La Speranza in Kirkcaldy posted the news on Facebook this week that they will close next Wednesday.

La Speranza in 1963.

However, with a new owner in place it is understood that it could reopen as early as the end of the week.

Catering boss Lovat Turnbull has owned the property for 32 years, and in recent years it has been leased and run by Charli Skinner.

However, Mr Turnbull said that the new owner could well continue to use La Speranza as the business name.

“I’ve sold the premises and the present tenant’s lease has been terminated,” he said.

La Speranza in 1980.

“She has been compensated for the termination of the lease, six months earlier than it was due.

“There’s a lot of memories from it, but it’s a property business deal.

“It’s a building that’s been sold, you move on.

“To the best of my knowledge it will remain as a cafe as it has been for all these years.

Lovat Turnbull

“The owner’s intentions are to operate it and run it.

“It could well be called La Speranza.

“The person who’s bought it doesn’t want his name disclosed at this stage.

“He’s bought the building and the equipment.

“That’s where Lovat’s started from but it doesn’t affect the Lovat’s group, it’s a personal thing that I owned.

“La Speranza generated way back from 55 years ago when it belonged to Jimmy Watters, that’s who I got it from.

“They actually opened it. It used to be Boots the chemist.”

Charli Skinner said that while the property had been on sale for a long time, the news that their lease would be terminated had come as quite a shock.

“We’re a wee bit disappointed and shocked as well,” she said.

“We’re a bit taken aback.

“It’s been up for sale for a few years, but we thought maybe when it went someone would just lease it back to us, but the buyer doesn’t want a tenant.

“I don’t know what’s happening to the building, I’ve no idea what their plans are or anything yet as he hasn’t come to speak to me yet.

“As far as I know it’s still going to be a cafe, but I could be wrong.

“It’s hard, and it’s sad, because it’s been here so long.

“We’re not sure what’s next but I know we’ve to be out before October 4, which is next Wednesday.”

Charli said that she hoped to find new premises to relaunch a cafe.

“We’re looking to stay in Kirkcaldy,” she added.

“Hopefully we’ll be back if I can find suitable premises.

“We haven’t had time to think about it.

“None of us have got jobs to go to yet.”