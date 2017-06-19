Land train set for return journey

The popular land train makes a welcome return to St Andrews this summer.

It will run five days a week for three months from July 1, giving tourists and St Andreans alike a chance to get around the town and see some of St Andrews’ great attractions – including the Kelpie maquettes which will be in residence for the summer.

The land train is once again being brought to the town by BID (Business Improvement District) St Andrews, and Rhonda McCrimmon, BID manager, explained: “The land train has proved to be a great attraction in previous years – that’s why we are bringing it back again.

“Not only does it take visitors from a main tourist bus drop-off point into the centre of town, it also is a great way for our visitors to see all of what St Andrews has to offer.”

She added: “Local residents have also made use of the land train in the past and I am sure they will get on board again this year.”

The train will run from Wednesday to Sunday throughout July, August and September.

The circular route will start from the Bruce Embankment and travel via the Cathedral, harbour and Madras College before returning to the start point.

The fare is £5 for adults and £3 for children, with a family ticket priced at £14. The ticket allows travellers to hop on and off along the route.