Landmark wooden puffin returned

A landmark carved wooden puffin which was stolen earlier this week has been found safe and well.

The popular ornament, one of two created by SD Provan and valued at around £250, was taken from James Street in Cellardyke.

It is thought the puffin was stolen between 6pm on Sunday evening and 8am on Monday morning.

Police Scotland has confirmed that the puffin has now been found and returned to its nesting place.

Enquiries into the theft continue but Police Scotland issued a thanks to the public for their assistance in finding their feathered friend.