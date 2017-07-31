Last works of late Fife artist go on show

Have your say

A special exhibition of the last works by a well-known popular Fife artist will be held during Pittenweem Arts Festival.

Jane Duckfield died suddenly in December last year from breast cancer.

Her husband Brian has decided to put on a final show of all her remaining works at the Festival venue where she exhibited every year.

All proceeds from sales will go to the charity, Mary’s Meals.

“Jane loved painting”, said Brian, “and was producing works for galleries right up to her death.

“Many of the visitors who normally see her at Pittenweem every year will not know of her passing so it seemed a good idea to give folk a last chance to own one of her paintings.

“Mary’s Meals was close to Jane’s heart so the entire proceeds will be donated to the charity.

“With £13.90 feeding one child for a year, we hope to offer a generous donation to the charity at the end of the show.”

The exhibition will be at One Mid Shore, Pittenweem from Saturday 5 August to Sunday August 13, 10am to 5pm.