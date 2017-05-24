Launch of Fife tourism app

Welcome to Fife has launched a new app this week to showcase its extensive variety of trails around Fife, making the kingdom of adventure even easier to explore.

Developed to entice Fife’s growing number of visitors to unlock some of the Kingdom’s best kept secrets, the app features nearly 50 trails providing amazing adventures and quality visitor experiences for people of all interests and ages.

The programme, which is available on Google Play (Android) and the App Store (Apple) for 99p, will feature trails including Outlander, Golf Gourmet, Arts & Crafts, Brewing and Distilleries as well as accessible and seasonal trails. It also includes five trails specifically aimed at Fife’s growing number of cruise passengers visiting the Kingdom.

Alistair Bruce, chairman of the Fife Tourism Partnership, said: “Fife has so much to offer and the app will give its regular, new and potential visitors an insight in to what’s available to see, do, visit and sample in our fantastic region. The Welcome to Fife app highlights what it is that makes Fife so special to visitors.

“From the region’s many diverse tourism businesses ranging from distilleries to world-leading golf courses, as well as its stunning coastline and scenery, the app makes this information easily accessible online.”

The app is multifunctional offering visitors’ a host of information at their fingertips including directions, tips and tourist information, all beautifully presented and easy to navigate.

Sandra Montador-Stewart, service manager, economy, tourism and town centre at Fife Council, said: “Apps officially dominate the desktop, with 50 per cent of our digital time spent on our smartphones. Creating a Welcome to Fife App was a natural progression in our marketing strategy, making it easier than ever for visitors to access key information about Fife.

“Our hope is that the new welcome to Fife app will encourage visitors to explore the region as well as increasing visitor numbers and engagement with local businesses in a new and exciting way.”

The Welcome to Fife app is now available to purchase from App stores and costs 99p to download.