Leven branch closes in Clydesdale cull

The Clydesdale Bank is set to close more branches in Fife.

The doors will close in Leven on June 2, followed by Rosyth and South Queensferry later that month.

They are part of a devastating list of closures announced by the Clydesdale and Yorkshire banking group which is shutting 79 branches with the loss of 400 jobs.

It has been described as the largest-ever closure plan by the bank.

The closure will impact badly on Leven town centre.

Customers will now have to travel to Glenrothes which will be the Clydesdale’s main presence in central Fife – the bank having already pulled out of Kirkcaldy’s High Street.

Customers in Rosyth will be expected to travel to Dunfermline, while anyone banking in South Queensferry will have to go to Edinburgh.

Staff were told today of the closure plans by the businesses which unions claim represented a third of the bank’s branch network.

It also highlighted its concerns for the impact on local communities and customers.

Rob MacGregor, Unite national officer, said: “Staff will be devastated to learn that 79 branches will close and consequently over 400 colleagues will lose their jobs.

“We are clear that the closure of a third of the bank’s branches will not only be concerning for staff but the local communities which will see their bank branch close. This cost-cutting plan leaves customers with less choice for local banking.’’

United called on the banks to ‘‘give a commitment to mitigate compulsory redundancies where possible’’ and also reconsider closing any bank branches that are the last bank in a town.

Clydesdale said the move had been prompted by the trend towards electronic banking.