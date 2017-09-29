Leven rail link raised at Holyrood

Scotland’s transport boss has raised the issue of Levenmouth’s rail link.

Humza Yousaf MSP, Minister for Transport, put pen to paper after Jenny Gilruth MSP raised the local campaign in a Holyrood debate.

East Fife Mail Sept 27

The latest moves come after Leven Rail Link was not part of the massive City Region deal which Fife is part of – one of several key transport links taken off the table at the first stage.

Ms Gilruth this week took the Levenmouth Rail Campaign to Holyrood in a member’s debate which received cross-party support.

The MSP rebutted Transport Scotland’s response to the most recent upgraded STAG proposal, the process through which all new rail applications must go.

In her speech the MSP provided submissions from local business including Diageo, WH Malcolm and Donaldson Timber.

She said: ‘‘‘I firmly believe that the Rail Link is an essential ingredient to reviving the fortunes of Levenmouth and also for enabling people to travel in and out of the area for work purposes.

‘‘The Leven Rail Link has the potential to change lives in my constituency and beyond. It will bring jobs. It will bring investment. It will widen the horizons of the next generation. It just needs that final green light from Government’.

The Transport Minister has written to Fife Council to take forward the necessary transport appraisal work.

David Alexander, co-council leader at Fife Council, commented: ‘‘We will work with the Scottish Government to ensure we take the necessary next steps on the Rail Line’s future.’’