Leven’s Rose Queen ceremony definitely going ahead

Tomorrow’s (Saturday) Rose Queen spectacular in Leven is going ahead, regardless of the weather.

A number of outdoor events scheduled for this weekend around Fife, including Highland Games attractions in Cupar and Kirkcaldy, have fallen victim to the heavy rain of the last few days.

However, the Rose Queen event at Carberry House, which heralds Leven’s Civic Week events for 2017, will be taking place, it’s been confirmed.

“Whatever happens, we will be going on regardless,” said Civic Week representative Linda Allardyce. “A wee bit of rain is not going to stop us.” Linda added there were plenty of tents, gazebos and see-through umbrellas to offset the effects of the bad weather and still enable the particpants to do their stuff and the crowd to enjoy the spectacle.

Cancelling or rescheduling was really not an option because of the amount of preparation required and the level of consultation with Fife Council and Police Scotland, said Linda. Checks would be made, however, and if it was found there was any weather-related risk to any of the performers, such as gymnasts, then these events would not take place.

There would hopefully be plenty of other attractions in the diary to make it a memorable day, however – the entertainment is due to start at noon with the Mary Bradford Singers, while there will be performances by the primary school choirs, the tradtional fancy dress competition, and dancing featuring, among others, last year’s Rose Queen, Alisha Auchterlonie.

The 2017 Rose Queen, Elise Birrell, from Mountfleurie Primary School, is due to be crowned at 3pm by former Leven councillor Harry Blyth, while a pipe band will lead the traditional parade around the town from 3.15pm.