Libbi’s dad launches campaign to pay for teen’s funeral

The family of Libbi Toledo are appealing for public help to pay for her burial.

A body was discovered in a disused scrapyard in Smeaton on Friday afternoon, which is believed to be that of the 17 year-old, who had been missing in the area for ten days.

While Police Scotland have yet to make an official statement confirming the body’s identity, Libbi’s father, Joe, who lives in the US, announced his daughter had died.

On social media, he said: “The family of Libbi (Elisabeth) Toledo are devastated with the news that after 11 days of hoping and searching for Libbi the outcome is not what we had been believing in.

“There are no words to express the loss we feel.

“We watch as the world is still moving and participating in the normal day to day things, but yet we are stuck standing still in the enormity of our loss.

“Libbi was a beautiful, sweet, funny, and loving young woman.”

On a gofundme page, entitled ‘help-bury-elisabeth’ the family seeks $20,000 to send realtives to Scotland for the funeral. So far, over $3,000 has been raised through 35 donations.

A statement reads: “We would like to honor her by giving her a proper burial.

“Please, if you feel led, help us come together to be able to send her dad and family to Scotland to be able to pay their proper respects, as well as allow her dad to be there to help his son and her mum grieve.

“We have seen the messages of support and prayers for the family that have filled our facebook pages.

“They are greatly appreciated.

“They all show a love for Libbi as a Friend, Confidant, Sister, Daughter, Niece, Granddaughter, and Cousin.

“She has greatly impacted people’s lives here on earth and will continue to do so in her passing.

“We thank you in advance for any support you might give.

“Continue to pray for us as we go through the grieving process and carry on without the bright light Libbi brought to our lives.”

On Friday evening, police confirmed the body of a female had been found within a disused scrapyard at the junction of Denburn Road and Smeaton Road.

It was discovered at 2.20pm – just ten minutes before Libbi’s mum, Judi, was scheduled to speak to the media at a press conference at Kirkcaldy Police Station.

Libbi went missing in Kirkcaldy on Monday, September 11, sparking a widespread police search.

In tribute, friends of Libbi are expected to release balloons at Beveridge Park in Kirkcaldy on Saturday evening.