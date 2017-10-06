Libbi’s family announce funeral date

The family of Libbi Toledo, the teenager who was found dead in Kirkcaldy after going missing last month, have announced details of her funeral.

Libbi’s mum Judi said via a post on social media that the funeral would be in Brechin, where Libbi originally came from, next week.

The service will take place at Brechin Cathedral on Wednesday, October 11, at 2.30pm.

The announcement comes just a few days after police officially confirmed the identity of the body found at a former scrapyard in Smeaton as being Libbi.

The 17-year-old went missing from her accommodation in Kirkcaldy on Monday September 11, which prompted a search and appeal by police in Fife.

Her body was discovered on Thursday, September 21.

Her father, who lives in America, has launched an online fundraising appeal in the hope of raising cash for the funeral and family traveling costs.