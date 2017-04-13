Library set to re-open doors

Burntisland Library & Museum is set to re-open to the public next week following the successful completion of essential repairs and maintenance work.

Fife Cultural Trust confirmed it will be “business as usual” from 9.30am on Tuesday, April 25 when service users will once again have full access to the facility.

Burntisland Library, shortly after its opening in 1907. It was financed by Andrew Carnegie, who visited the town to perform the official opening in person. PIc courtesy of Burntisland Heritage Trust.

The listed building was closed earlier this year for planned maintenance and following the discovery of dry rot and woodworm.

While the work was being carried out, Fife Cultural Trust set up a temporary mobile library service and provided library users with a self-service lending collection at the Beacon Centre in Burntisland.

June Souter, service development manager, said: “It was important that we carried out the essential repairs work to this listed building and we realise that this will have caused quite an inconvenience for our local customers.

“However, we are delighted that the repairs have been successfully completed. In the meantime, we would like to thank our customers for their understanding and patience for the period when the facility was temporarily closed.”