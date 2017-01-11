Lidl get green light for new Kirkcaldy store

A new supermarket at the western gateway into Kirkcaldy has been given the go-ahead.

Councillors gave the green light to the development on the town’s Esplanade, opposite Morrison’s.

They over-ruled planning officers who recommended refusing the plan by the discount supermarket to relocate along the waterfront into a new, and bigger, base.

The move just a few hundred yards along the road will create 15 more jobs – doubling the current workforce.

The land is currently lying empty after the demolition of the derelict Stagecoach offices.

Planning officers said the land was earmarked as an overspill car park for any future hovercraft terminal, and recommended refusal.

But councillors rejected that view – and the application won cross-party support.

Councillor George Kay, SNP, whose Burntisland and Kinghorn ward takes in the western end of Kirkcaldy, welcomed the decision.

He said: ‘‘We have been given a opportunity and we must grasp it

‘‘There is no town centre site that meets the criteria for Lidl.

‘‘The fact is we have the backing of Kirkcaldy4All for this - they were astonished it was recommended for refusal.’’

Cllr Kay also criticised the grounds for refusal, insisting there would never be a hovercraft service between Kirkcaldy and Edinburgh.

The transport plan has been largely dead in the water since the City of Edinburgh Council rejected a proposal for a landing ramp at Portobello in 2011 – a veto that led to entrepreneur Brian Souter pulling out.

Councillor Neil Crooks, chairman of the area committee, said the derelict land was ‘‘a scar on our town.’’

He said: ‘‘ This site could lie derelict for the next 25 years.

‘‘It is great to have blue sky thinking of what we would like to see, but if it produces nothing then we’ll end up with a derelict corridor like the one at Victoria Road.’’

