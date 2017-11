Volunteers from Anstruther lifeboat rescued a woman, child and two dogs on Wednesday afternoon.

The woman, Gill, two-year-old Hamish, and dogs Molly and Bert, had been cut off by the rising tide near to the Dreel Burn.

The crew received the call around 2.45pm, launched their D Class lifeboat ‘Akira’, and got all four on the lifeboat before taking them back to the station.