Lifesaving defibrillator taken from library

A crucial lifesaving defibrillator was stolen from a public library in Fife.

The incident took place at Leven Library in Durie Street between 5.15pm on Friday and 7.15pm on Sunday, and despite the defibrillator being found nearby, police are keen to find out who took it.

Sergeant Paul Gillespie of Levenmouth Police Station said: “This was a despicable act which could have put lives in danger if someone had taken ill and the defibrillator was not where expected.

“These machines cost a lot of money and charities work hard to fund them for the good of the community.

“Thankfully, the defibrillator was found nearby the library by a member of the public and we are following a positive line of enquiry in connection with the theft.

“However, I’d urge anyone in the local community who may have information about this to get in touch with us as soon as possible.”

Anyone with information can contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 0859 of 16th October, or report this anonymously to the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.