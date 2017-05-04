Local elections: How to stay up to date with results

The Fife election count will be covered online, in print and on social media.

We will have a team of reporters at the count at Rothes Halls, bringing you the results as they happen, along with reaction and analysis.

The 2017 local election count starts at 8.30 a.m at Rothes Halls in Glenrothes.

Results are expected to start flowing late morning or lunchtime, with hopes of the process being completed around 4.00 p.m.

And we will be there until the last councillor is announced.

For updates, visit Fife Today

We will have live video reports and regular bulletins on our Facebook pages - and on Twitter, you can follow @GazetteNeilH and @Fifefreepressed for all the latest news, and rumours, from the count.