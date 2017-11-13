Locals pay their respects at Kirkcaldy’s Remembrance Service

Locals of all ages came together, along with pupils from Kirkcaldy’s four high schools, to remember those who lost their lives in conflict at Sunday’s Remembrance Day Service in the town.

On a bitterly cold Sunday morning, representatives from the armed forces, community groups, local dignitaries, the emergency services and the Deputy Lord Lieutenant of Fife Colonel Jim Kinloch gathered in the Town Square first before walking through the gardens to the War Memorial, led by Kirkcaldy Pipe Band.

Representatives from the armed forces and local dignitaries took part in the parade. Pic: Fife Photo Agency.

The service, at the memorial, was conducted by Major Heather Coles from the Salvation Army and all who gathered stood in silence at 11am to remember those who made the ultimate sacrifice.

Dunfermline Brass Band played music at various intervals during the service – the bugler Danny Harrison (from Dunfermline) performed the Last Post, after the two minutes silence. He then played Reveille and a piper from Kirkcaldy Pipe Band performed ‘Flowers O’ the Forest’.

A total of 55 wreaths were laid including ones from Fife Council (represented by councillor Neil Crooks), Fife Cultural Trust (represented by chief executive officer Heather Stuart) and town politicians David Torrance MSP and Lesley Laird MP as part of the event.

The head boy and head girl from Kirkcaldy High School, Jay Elder and Isla Wright, also laid a wreath after taking part in the Remembrance Day parade.

Those who laid wreaths included Councillor Neil Crooks, David Torrance MSP, Lesley Laird MP and Heather Stuart, chief executive officer of Fife Cultural Trust. Pic: Fife Photo Agency.

Afterwards, refreshments were served in the Adam Smith Theatre, where Derek Allan, rector at Kirkcaldy High, gave a brief talk about the sacrifice made by former KHS pupils in the Great War.

Senior pupils Cameron Pilmer, David Moir and Dylan Scott then gave three short but highly emotional monologues which were very well received.

While Dr Paul Murray, school chemistry teacher, who is also a folk musician, sang a very moving rendition of ‘Willie McBride’ before playing ‘Flowers O’ the Forest’ on fiddle.

Mr Allan said: “Many of the audience were brought to tears and we were thanked by Colonel Jim Kinloch, the Deputy Lord Lieutenant for Fife, for our contribution. KHS lost 105 former pupils and three serving teachers during World War 1. It is only right that we honour their sacrifice.”

The service was conducted by Major Heather Coles from the Salvation Army. Pic: Fife Photo Agency.

Jim Paterson, secretary of the Kirkcaldy branch of the Royal British Legion which organised the parade, added: “It was a very good event this year with a great turnout from organisations and the public.”