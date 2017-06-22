Log on and follow the clans’ charge of the fight brigade

Scotland’s clans have clashed through the centuries and there’s a chance that claymores were once in full swing near you.

Now one of the world’s leading tartan manufacturers has put the most famous of Scottish skirmishes on one interactive digital map.

Lochcarron of Scotland has created an online battlefield map that details all the clan wars that took place across Scotland from the 12th to the 18th centuries.

An added feature is being able to filter battles by the different clans, and, as an added bonus, fans of the hit TV series Outlander can also follow the many frays involving Jamie Fraser and his clansmen.

Selkirk-based Lochcarron, with a company heritage dating back to 1892, thought this was another way to uncover the rich history of Scotland and its famous clans.

Although it really is just a potted history of clan warfare the map, nevertheless, it gives a very quick overview of how volatile the Scots have been through the centuries.

And, as far as records go, things really started to kick off in the 12th century.

The map’s curtain rises with the Battle of Stracathro, three miles north of Brechin, in 1130 when around 30,000 men lined up for a square go.

The warring years conclude with the collapse of the Jacobite cause in 1746 and Culloden.

○Battle your way though history by visiting www.lochcarron.co.uk/scottish-clan-battles-map