Lorry full of shredded paper catches fire

A lorry carrying shredded paper has gone on fire in a Fife street.
Firefighters were on the scene at South Street in St Andrews after the incident today.
An area around the lorry has been sealed off.
A spokesman said: “The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service was alerted to reports of a small fire within a lorry on South Street in St Andrews at 11.12am.
“Two appliances attended and firefighters extinguished the fire with a high-powered hose.
“There were no casualties and the area was made safe before leaving the scene.”
