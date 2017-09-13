Lorry full of shredded paper catches fire

A lorry carrying shredded paper has gone on fire in a Fife street.

Firefighters were on the scene at South Street in St Andrews after the incident today.

Picture: @Iainmunn

An area around the lorry has been sealed off.

A spokesman said: “The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service was alerted to reports of a small fire within a lorry on South Street in St Andrews at 11.12am.

“Two appliances attended and firefighters extinguished the fire with a high-powered hose.

“There were no casualties and the area was made safe before leaving the scene.”