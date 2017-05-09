Lottery boost for autism group

Autism Rocks (Fife) has received £19939 thanks to players of the Postcode Local Trust.

The funding boost will allow it to develop the external area of its recently refurbished Autism Centre called Kaleidoscope, on Randolph street in Buckhaven.

It is now a double award winning charity who support over 1200 families in Fife and beyond who are affected by autism, and is planning to expand its services to other areas of Fife.

Autism Rocks aims to create a number of themed areas within the garden area, including outside play and activity areas and also a quiet area for rest and relaxation.

The area will include a tranquil sensory garden, a small fruit and veg garden and a wildlife habitat area to encourage bird nesting, hedgehogs and frogs.

All of this will be in a secure area where the families will be free to express themselves and experiment, with freedom and confidence.