Lucky pet will be the cat that got the dram

As Lindores Abbey Distillery in Newport prepares to open its doors to the public this summer, the founders – Helen and Drew McKenzie Smith – are looking to make a crucial appointment.

The founders of the new visitor centre and working distillery on the site of the first recorded distillation of Scotch whisky in 1494, are on the lookout for a new distillery cat.

The Lindores Abbey distillery feline will play a critical role around the preserved ruins of the Abbey, which date back to 1191, and around the barley stores of the new whisky warehouses, as grain is transported from the fields surrounding the distillery to produce Lindores Abbey whisky.

The team say that these are “big paws to fill” and that the candidate must be friendly, hardworking and diligent and will be rewarded with a comfortable home and all the mice they can eat.

Fellow cat Toffee will be around to show the new Mouser the ropes but is easing into a well-earned retirement amid the tranquil Abbey ruins at Lindores.

Helen McKenzie Smith, co-founder of Lindores Abbey Distillery, said: “As the great lost distilling traditions of the monks of Lindores Abbey are revived in 2017, we will be making some key appointments to ensure that our vision for the horticulture, preservation, tourism and whisky distillation is brought to life with expertise and passion.

“A distillery cat is always at the heart of any whisky company, and as our visitor centre and warehouses open later this year, we hope to give a special cat a home to roam on our beautiful single estate here.”

The new distillery also has another key role that needs filling, that of distillery manager, with Helen adding: “We are also currently advertising for a Distillery Manager position, for the right person to join us in bringing Scotch whisky distillation back to its spiritual home at Lindores Abbey.

“We are looking for a special individual – diligent and friendly – to become part of our team at this very exciting new distillery and visitor centre for Scotland. Additional outgoing and enthusiastic applicants are also being sought to fill roles within the sales, office and visitor centre teams.”