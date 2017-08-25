M90 junction to be closed for roadworks

Crucial slip roads on the M90 are to be closed to allow for resurfacing work to take place.

The southbound slip roads at Junction 6 at Kinross are set to overnight resurfacing improvements worth £275,000 starting on Monday.

The resurfacing is programmed to take place over four nights using night time slip road closures between 7.30pm and 6am. The improvements are scheduled to be completed by 6am on Friday, September 1.

The resurfacing works will require a slip road closure of the M90 Junction 6 (Kinross) southbound off-slip on August 28 and 29. Vehicles requiring access to the off-slip will be diverted from M90 Junction 6 southbound to Junction 5 (Gairneybank) and diverted back on to the M90 northbound to Junction 6.

The M90 Junction 6 (Kinross) southbound on-slip will be closed on August 30 and 31, with a local diversion via the A922, Junction Road, Clashburn Road, B996, B9097 then Junction 5 southbound on-slip.

A single lane closure will be in place each night on the southbound M90 at Junction 6 to allow teams to safely access the off-slip.

Consultation has taken place with stakeholders in advance of the resurfacing to make them aware of the traffic management arrangements and to minimise any inconvenience.

Commenting on the improvements, Andy Thompson, BEAR Scotland’s North East Representative, said: “These works will repair a number of cracks, potholes and other defects which will improve the general condition and safety of the road for motorists.

“We’ve arranged the works to take place overnight to minimise any impact to motorists, however, we encourage road users to plan their journeys in advance and allow some extra time.”

Real-time journey planning information can be obtained by visiting www.trafficscotland.org or twitter @trafficscotland.

Materials removed from the existing carriageway will be recycled using SEPA approved methods.