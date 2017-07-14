Major investment to upgrade Fife town’s harbour

A £279,000 programme of investment which will revitalise St Andrews Harbour has been announced.

St Andrews Harbour Trust will use the funding package to improve the harbour’s infastructure and facilities, benefiting local residents, visitors, businesses and more.

The biggest improvement will be the installation of a second phase of pontoons, doubling the pontoon berthing capacity.

While the improvements will include a reception pontoon area for tourism use, the funding will also benefit disabled users.

The new reception will incorporate facilities for the disabled , including boarding and a new watersports programme which will take place in 2018.

The programme, which will have an initial focus on adaptive rowing, has been organised in collaboration with St Andrews Coastal Rowing Club.

The project, in a bid to make it easier to travel around the town, has also secured the operation of the popular Land Train.

It will stop off at various points in St Andrews, including the town centre and the university. It is thought the development will make the harbour self-sustainable in the long-term, and will create new jobs.

Ross Mackenzie, St Andrews Harbour Trust board trustee, and project manager, said: “The project will take place both in and around St Andrews Harbour with benefit to the existing local community of fisherman, business owners and workforce; as well as the wider community of the town of St Andrews and visitors in general. The harbour has the potential to be a high profile and integral economic asset to the town.

“While first steps have been made towards its regeneration, this Coastal Community Fund award will build upon previous investment in providing modern, safe and accessible facilities, intergrated to the wider town, which will encourage a new and diverse range of attractions.”

Dr Cameron Rae, chair of the trust, added: “These awards will allow us to take another significant step forward in revitalising the town’s historic harbour. The project will support direct improvements to the harbour infrastructure, but also future economic growth in the wider community is expected to be reflected in much needed revenues to the harbour.”

Around £149,000 of the funding was awarded by the Coastal Communities Fund, with further funding coming from the St Andrews Pilgrim Foundation, St Andrews Common Good Fund, Local Community Planning, and BID St Andrews.