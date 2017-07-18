Man (26) killed after fall from rocks in Aberdour

Have your say

A man has died after falling from the rocks at Silver Sands in Aberdour last night.

A major emergency response was launched last night involving the police, ambulance, fire service and coastguard after the alarm was raised.

They raced to the Hawkcraig area around 6.45 p.m.

Kinghorn RNLI recovered the 26-year old man from the shoreline, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

A police spokesman said his family have now been informed.

Enquiries are ongoing and a report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.