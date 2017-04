Police have made an arrest following a disturbance in the Templehall area of Kirkcaldy.

They also confirmed enquiries were on-going .

Officers were called to the area early on Sunday morning.

A spokesman for Police Scotland said: “Around 7.46 am police were called to a report a disturbance at Dunearn Drive, Kirkcaldy.

“A man has been arrested and our enquiries are ongoing.”