Man arrested after pub disturbance

Police have arrested a man after a disturbance at a Fife pub, in an incident which reportedly saw an officer injured.
A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “Police in Glenrothes were called to a disturbance at the Woodside Inn around 6pm on Saturday, August. 5
“A 31-year-old man was arrested and charged and a report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.”
A police officer was said to have been injured during the incident, though it is understood that he was not assaulted.
