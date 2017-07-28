Man attacked partner in argument during romantic break

A romantic break at a holiday park ended in violence after a couple started arguing when they were in a Jacuzzi.

Douglas Clark, 25, of Dunecht Court, Glenrothes, appeared for sentencing at Dunfermline Sheriff Court for the “appalling” attack.

He previously admitted that on 1 st July at a lodge in Yellowscott Country Park Chalets, Kelty, he assaulted his partner Rachel Brown by repeatedly seizing her by the neck, pushing her, causing her to fall, pushed her on to a bed and sat astride her to her injury.

Depute fiscal Azrah Yousaf said, “They have been together for two-and- a-half years. They were about moving into a property together and had gone to the locus to celebrate.

“They arrived at 4pm and checked into a lodge where they both began to drink alcohol.

“They said they had a good night but at 2.30am when they were in a Jacuzzi, the complainer spoke about an incident when she kissed somebody when she was 14.

“The accused didn’t like this and an argument started during which a glass was smashed.

“He went to the lodge and she followed him. He threw her to the floor and she got back up.

“He then grabbed her by the throat, pushed her and she fell backwards hitting her head on the floor.

“The accused then went to the bedroom and started throwing empty cider cans about.

“She tried to placate him but he grabbed her by the neck and pinned her to the bed with one hand.

“She managed to break free and phoned the police via a 999 call.

“The call operator could hear a male shouting and swearing in the background. When the accused realised the police had been called he took hold of her and was straddled over her as he pinned her to the bed by the throat. She hit her head on the headboard.

“He then went outside and she locked the door.”

Defence solicitor Elaine Buist said the couple had now obtained a flat together.

Sheriff Charles MacNair said, “This was an appalling incident involving sustained and significant violence towards your partner.

“In the social work report and in your police interview you attempted to blame her, which was a lie.

“You also told the social worker you are not a violent man. That is also a lie.”

Sheriff MacNair imposed a community payback order with 200 hours of unpaid work and two years of supervision. Clark will also take part in the domestic abuse groupwork programme.