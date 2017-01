A man has made a second appearance in court charged with murder.

Adrian Hynd, 51, made no plea or declaration when he appeared at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court today.

Hynd has been charged with murder following the death of Alex Forbes, aged 25, in Victoria Road, Kirkcaldy, on January 2.

He was remanded in custody, though no further date has been confirmed for his next appearance.

His address was given only as Kirkcaldy,