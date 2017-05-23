Man charged after High Street crash

A man has been charged after a High Street crash which saw one woman taken to hospital.

The crash, between a Ford Ka and a Renault Clio, happened at around lunchtime on Saturday at the east end of Kirkcaldy High Street.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “Police in Fife were called to the High Street in Kirkcaldy around 12.50pm on Saturday, following a report of a road traffic collision.

“The collision involved a Ford Ka, travelling eastbound, and a silver Renault Clio, travelling westbound.

“The 49-year-old female driver of the Ka received minor injuries and was taken to hospital where she was later released.

“Both vehicles required recovery and the road was reopened around 2.50pm.

“A 48-year-old man has been charged in connection with this and a report will submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.”