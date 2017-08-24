Man charged after jewellery store incident

A man has been charged after an incident at a Fife jeweller shop yesterday.

The incident happened at Jessops jewellers in Glenrothes.

He is now due to appear at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court today.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “A man has been charged with attempted theft following an incident at a business premises in Lyon Way, Glenrothes on Wednesday, August 23.

“He was scheduled to appear at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court on Thursdsay August 24.”