Man charged after jewellery store incident

A man has been charged after an incident at a Fife jeweller shop yesterday.
The incident happened at Jessops jewellers in Glenrothes.
He is now due to appear at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court today.
A Police Scotland spokesman said: “A man has been charged with attempted theft following an incident at a business premises in Lyon Way, Glenrothes on Wednesday, August 23.
“He was scheduled to appear at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court on Thursdsay August 24.”
