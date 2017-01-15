Man charged after lorry drives into gardens

A man has been charged following a multi-vehicle collision in Guardbridge.

It happened yesterday morning when a skip lorry struck a number of parked vehicles on the A91 Cupar road through the town.

The vehicle also hit lamp posts and a wall before leaving the road and driving into a number of gardens.

The driver suffered minor injuries, but no-one else was hurt.

Police Scotland confirmed today that a 54-year old man had been charged in connection with the incident.

A report has been sent to the Procurator Fiscal.

The road was closed for around seven hours as the damaged vehicles were recovered, and police began an investigation.

The incident happened around 10.30 a.m.

Police have appealed for witnesses to contact Fife’s road policing unit at Glenrothes Police Station on 101.